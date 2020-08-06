Sadak 2 New Poster: Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt are on a road to love; To premiere on August 28

Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt starrer Sadak 2 is helmed by Mahesh Bhatt. The film is all set to stream on August 28 on DisneyPlus Hotstar.

Last month, had joined other stars in announcing that her film Sadak 2 co-starring Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt will skip theatrical release and premiere on DisneyPlus Hotstar. Sadak 2 is a film that is helmed by Mahesh Bhatt. On Thursday, Alia dropped a new poster featuring her, Aditya and Sanjay Dutt and announced the release date of the film on DisneyPlus Hostar. While the first poster only featured Mount Kailash, the second one features Alia, Sanjay and Aditya.

Taking to Instagram, Alia, Sanjay and team Sadak 2 announced the release date of their film on Disney Plus Hotstar along with a new poster. Alia wrote, “Sadak 2, the road to love streaming on @DisneyPlusHotstarVIP from 28 August #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex #MukeshBhatt #SuhritaSengupta.” The new poster featured Alia, Sanjay and Aditya walking on a road to Mount Kailash. The earlier poster did not have any of the stars on it. When the film’s OTT release was announced last month, Alia also had read out a message from director Mahesh Bhatt that explained having Mount Kailash on the poster.

Meanwhile, Sadak 2 was shot in several locations in the South and in Ooty. The film is a sequel to the 1991 film that had Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt headlining it. Sadak 2 will mark the return of Mahesh Bhatt as a director after a long time. As per reports, the film is about a man named Ravi (Sanjay) who is depressed. How he helps a young woman’s encounter with a Godman, who is out to expose this fake guru running an ashram, is the basic idea of the film. Now, as per the latest announcement, Sadak 2 will stream on DisneyPlus Hotstar on August 28.

