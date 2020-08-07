  • facebook
Sadak 2: Pooja Bhatt shares Mahesh Bhatt’s message with PHOTOS featuring Alia Bhatt, Aditya, Sanjay & her

A day back, Sadak 2’s new poster featuring Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt was unveiled. Along with it, Pooja Bhatt, who is also a part of the film, shared an emotional message from her father Mahesh Bhatt, who returns to helm with Sadak 2 after a long time.
It was yesterday when the new poster of Sadak 2 starring Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt was unveiled on social media along with the release date on DisneyPlus Hotstar. While the poster only featured Alia, Sanjay and Aditya, Pooja Bhatt also is an integral part of director Mahesh Bhatt’s comeback film as a director. On the day of release of the new poster, Pooja Bhatt shared endearing throwback photos from the shoot days as well as childhood along with her father’s message. 

Taking to Instagram, Pooja dropped a message from her father and Sadak 2 director Mahesh Bhatt where he spoke about what the film means to him. In his note, director Mahesh Bhatt expressed how the film is extremely special to him as everyone including Alia, Sanjay, Pooja and Aditya gave him a lot of love during the filming process. He expressed how he has nothing to accomplish or prove to anyone with Sadak 2 and that if the film succeeds, it will be everyone else, it will be only his. 

Pooja shared her father’s note and wrote, “Note from my father-Pooja my Gladiator. “ Hum taxi driver yeh kehtey hai ke safar shuru honey se pehley hum safar ke malik hotey hai magar jab safar shuru hotaa hai to safar hi malik hotaa hai.” Today as we begin the last leg of our journey.I feel unshackled! I carry no burden, no weight. No reputation to hold on to.No mission to accomplish. Nothing to prove to anyone. If the film works it belongs to all of you. If it does not, it’s mine.That’s the duty and also the privilege of the Director . You all gave me so much love and support for which I am very grateful. I love this film because each one of you made this possible.Ahh now I feel like a free bird. My wilderness is calling me. Saying “Mahesh chalein?”

Take a look at Pooja Bhatt's post related to Sadak 2 and her father Mahesh Bhatt's note:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Meanwhile, Alia, Sanjay and the other cast and crew of Sadak 2 dropped the poster on social media yesterday. The film is a sequel to the 1991 Pooja and Sanjay starrer that was helmed by Mahesh Bhatt too. With Sadak 2, Mahesh Bhatt will be returning to direction after almost 2 decades. Last month it was announced that Alia, Aditya, Sanjay, Pooja starrer Sadak 2 will release on DisneyPlus Hotstar amid the theatre shutdown due to COVID 19. The film premieres on August 28 on the OTT platform. 

