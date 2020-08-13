Sadak 2: Pooja Bhatt on trailer trending despite dislikes: Gotta hand it to lovers & haters for valuable time

Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt starrer Sadak 2 trailer released yesterday. Despite the massive dislikes on YouTube, the trailer is trending at number 1 spot on YouTube. Reacting to the same, Pooja expressed thoughts over the same.

A film that has been the talk of the town is , Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt starrer Sadak 2. The film is a sequel to the 1991 film that starred Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay and it also marks the return of Mahesh Bhatt as a director. Yesterday, Sadak 2 trailer released on YouTube and in less than 24 hours, it ended up garnering massive dislikes amid the nepotism row. However, despite that, Sadak 2 trailer is trending on No 1 on YouTube. Reacting to the same, Pooja Bhatt took to Twitter to express her thoughts over it.

Sadak 2 trailer currently stands at 15 million views on Youtube with 4.9 million dislikes while only 276 K likes. While the ratio of likes to dislikes is inclined towards the latter, Alia, Aditya starrer’s trailer is trending on top on YouTube. Reacting to the same, Pooja said that both lovers and haters are two sides of the same coin and revealed that she is not worried about the film at all as, despite everything, the trailer got massive views and is trending on Number 1 on the video platform.

A fan urged in a tweet to Pooja that she should not worry about the dislikes as the trailer is trending on No 1. Pooja wrote back, “Am absolutely not! Lovers/Haters two sides of the same coin. Gotta hand it to both for giving us their valuable time and making sure we are trending. Thank you for your wishes!”

Take a look at Pooja Bhatt’s reaction to a massive number of dislikes on Sadak 2 trailer:

Am absolutely not! Lovers/Haters two sides of the same coin. Gotta hand it to both for giving us their valuable time and making sure we are trending. Thank you for your wishes! — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) August 13, 2020

Meanwhile, the film stars Alia, Sanjay and Aditya in the lead while other actors include Pooja, Jisshu Sengupta, Gulshan Grover, Makarand Deshpande, Priyanka Bose, Mohan Kapoor and Akshay Anand. The film’s trailer got heavily mocked by netizens amid the nepotism row that kicked off post Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise. Sadak 2 is produced by Vishesh Films and also is the first collaboration between father Mahesh Bhatt and daughter Alia. The film is slated to release on August 28 on DisneyPlus Hotstar.

