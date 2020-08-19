Sadak 2, Race 3, Pagalpanti: Here's a list of seven most disliked trailers in Bollywood

From Sadak 2 to India’s Most Wanted, we’ve tracked down trailers that were slammed by netizens for various reasons. Check them out here.

The trailer for the 1991 Sadak sequel was recently released, and all the teaser faced was a backlash from netizens. The trailer was trashed by masses on social media and in no time it became the talking point, and amongst the most disliked trailers. The trailer is currently the third most disliked trailer in the world, making it the number one disliked trailer in India falling a victim to the rage against nepotism in the Bollywood film industry.

While Sadak takes the top spot as the most disliked video in India, there are other movie trailers in Bollywood that were disliked for various reasons. So we decided to take a trip down memory lane and track other trailers that were slammed by netizens on social media and made a way to the most disliked trailers in Bollywood. So, here we have for you a list of the seven most disliked trailers in Bollywood from Sadak 2 to Pagalpanti.

Sadak 2:

After the tragic and untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, there was a campaign run to make sure that Sadak 2 becomes the most disliked video. Netizens took over the internet affirming that all movies that feature star kids need to be boycotted. And looks like the favor leans towards the side of the fans right now. Since its release, in no time Sadak 2 managed to gain around 11 million dislikes. The trailer has only around 646k likes so far.

PM Narendra Modi:

PM Narendra Modi stars Vivek Oberoi that tells the story of none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is loved and hated by a wide range of masses. The movie didn’t impress critics much, neither did it impress a lot of netizens. The trailer that was released in March 2019 to date has gained around 364k dislikes. But it did manage to gain more likes that range around 828k making the dislike percentage to around 30%.

Race 3:

The movie that stars , Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol and Daisy Shah was not a big hit with the critics. While there fans of Salman Khan who liked the video, there were around 237k fans who sided with the critics and disliked the trailer that was released in May 2018.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl:

The recently released web film is based on the life of Gunjan Saxena an IAF pilot who displayed courage during the Karil War in 1999. This trailer also received serious pushback from fans who disliked it. With a dislike percentage of around 42, the trailer received around 240k dislikes and 318k likes with it being only barely a month since it released.

Befikre:

The trailer that was released in 2016, has around a 50-50 percentage of likes and dislikes. While prior to the release of the teaser fans had high hopes for the trailer, it seemed to change a bit once the trailer was launched. With around 139k likes the trailer received 53k dislikes.

Pagalpanti:

The 2019 film when released wasn’t a big hit in the box office. But that’s not all, the trailer of the movie when launched wasn’t loved by masses as well. While it was aimed to stifle a laugh from fans, it didn’t go that way. Even though it received around 557k likes the movie received around 51k dislikes as well.

India's Most Wanted:

The starred film that launched its trailer in 2019 put up a tough battle when it released on the big screen. With a dislike percentage of around 26, the teaser received 45k dislikes. It wasn’t a big hit amongst critics as well who were left disappointed after watching it.

Credits :YouTube

