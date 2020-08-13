  1. Home
Sadak 2: Ranbir Kapoor’s mom Neetu Kapoor says Alia Bhatt, Aditya, Sanjay’s film’s trailer 'looks interesting'

Sadak 2 starring Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt, is all set to release on August 28 on Disney Plus Hotstar. Ranbir Kapoor’s mom Neetu Kapoor recently reacted to Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2 trailer and was left impressed.
Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial after a long time is Sadak 2 starring Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. The film has been in the news since the direct OTT release was announced last month in a digital press conference. A day back, Sadak 2’s trailer featuring Alia, Aditya, Sanjay and Pooja released and evoked mixed reactions from netizens. However, now, Ranbir Kapoor’s mom Neetu Kapoor has also reacted to Alia’s film’s trailer and apparently has liked it. 

When the trailer was unveiled, Alia shared it on her Instagram handle too. That is where Ranbir’s mom Neetu Kapoor reacted to the same. Ranbir’s mom seems to have been impressed by the performances by Alia, Aditya and Sanjay in the trailer and expressed that she is excited about it. She wrote, “Looks interesting can’t wait to watch.” She added a thumbs up and a heart emoticon as she expressed her thoughts about Alia’s upcoming film’s trailer on social media. 

Apart from Neetu, designer Manish Malhotra also commented on Alia’s Sadak 2 trailer and gave it a thumbs up with a smile. The trailer left the netizens divided over it. The story revolves around a God Man and how Alia, Aditya and Sanjay team up to destroy him. Despite the massive number of dislikes on the Sadak 2 trailer,  it is currently trending on No 1 on Youtube with over 15 million views. Pooja Bhatt also reacted to this on social media and expressed that she is thankful to both lovers and haters for giving them their time. Meanwhile, Sadak 2 is produced by Vishesh Films and will release on Disney Plus Hotstar on August 28. 

Take a look at Ranbir Kapoor’s mom Neetu Kapoor’s reaction to Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2 trailer:

Anonymous 32 minutes ago

More interesting will be sending your son in these criminal house and then he will be next parveen babi.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Don't worry we will boycott your son too, continue showering support for criminal bhatts.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

It is very interesting but that Godman part is really disturbing. Why do we have such type of Godman as shown in the film and also like Asaram etc

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Okk

