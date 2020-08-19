Sadak 2 Song Ishq Kamaal: Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt are lost in love in this melodious track

Sadak 2 featuring Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt will release on August 28. Helmed by Mahesh Bhatt, the film will release on Disney Plus Hotstar. The new song Ishq Kamaal just came out and it will leave you mesmerised.