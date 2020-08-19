Sadak 2 Song Ishq Kamaal: Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt are lost in love in this melodious track
Sadak 2 featuring Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt will release on August 28. Helmed by Mahesh Bhatt, the film will release on Disney Plus Hotstar. The new song Ishq Kamaal just came out and it will leave you mesmerised.
A new song from Sadak 2, Ishq Kamaal featuring Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt was just released on YouTube and it is bound to remind you of your beloved. Sadak 2 is a film helmed by Mahesh Bhatt and is all set to release on DisneyPlus Hotstar.
Take a look at Ishq Kamaal song from Sadak 2:
Also Read|Sadak 2, Race 3, Pagalpanti: Here's a list of seven most disliked trailers in Bollywood
Credits :YouTube
Latest Videos
Late actor’s ex-teammate Samuel Haokip reveals Sushant had sleepless nights after #MeToo allegations
Saif Ali Khan’s birthday: Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s quotes about their doting father
Your comment has been submitted to the moderation queue