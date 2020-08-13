Sadak 2 song Ishq Kamal's tune copied from 2011's track Rabba Ho by Shezan Saleem?

Now, Shezan Saleem mentions in his tweet that his song from 2011, Rabba Ho has a very similar tune to Sadak 2's song Ishq Kamal and he wants to bring this similarity to everyone's notice.

Shezan Saleem aka JO-G has shared a post on his Twitter account stating that Sadak 2 song Ishq Kamal's tune is very similar to a composition he had produced back in the year 2011. Shezan Saleem aka JO-G states in his post that, " What do we do about this. Copied from a song that I produced in Pakistan and launched in 2011. Let's talk guys." The upcoming film Sadak 2 which will release on an OTT platform, see the soulful track playing in the background, after actors and Aditya Roy Kapur meet.

Now, Shezan Saleem mentions in his tweet that his song from 2011, Rabba Ho has a very similar tune to Sadak 2's song Ishq Kamal and he wants to bring this similarity to everyone's notice. the film's much awaited trailer was released by the makers. The fans and film audiences have been waiting eagerly to catch a glimpse of the film that features Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt in the lead.

Check out the tweet

@foxstarhindi

What do we do about this. Copied from a song that I produced in Pakistan and launched in 2011.

Let's talk guys. pic.twitter.com/BtKAHzPYMI — Shezan Saleem a.k.a JO-G (@ssaleemofficial) August 12, 2020

As per news reports, the film Sadak 2's trailer is very intriguing and has managed to generate a lot of interest among the fans and audience members. According to media reports, the film will feature Sanjay Dutt in a character named Ravi. The chemistry between, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur is hard to miss in the film's trailer. The highly anticipated flick will release on August 28. The fans are now eagerly looking forward to watch the film.

Check out the trailer:

