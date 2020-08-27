0
Sadak 2 Song Shukriya: Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur & Sanjay Dutt deal with love and loss in new melody

Similar to the other romantic tracks in Sadak 2's soundtrack, this new song titled Shukriya deals with love and loss and is music to the ears. Check it out below.
11325 reads Mumbai
News,aditya roy kapur,alia bhatt,Sadak 2Sadak 2 Song Shukriya: Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur & Sanjay Dutt deal with love and loss in new melody.

After releasing videos of almost three songs the makers of Sadak 2 dropped a brand new song on Thursday. With just a day to go for the film to release on Disney Plus Hotstar, the new song features the lead actors Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. Similar to the other romantic tracks in the film's soundtrack, this new song titled Shukriya deals with love and loss. From heartbreaks to mourning the loss of loved ones, Shukriya is literally music to the ears. 

KK and Jubin Nautiyal have lent their voice to the song and Alia took to social media to share the same. "#Shukriya Song Out Now http://bit.ly/ShukriyaVideo #AdityaRoyKapur  @duttsanjay @poojab1972 @maheshnbhatt @gulshangroverGG @makaranddeshpa6 @Jisshusengupta #MukeshBhatt #RashmiVirag @jubinnautiya @k_k_pal @jeetmusic #SuhritaSengupta @wrkprint @foxstarhindi @DisneyplusHSVIP," Alia tweeted while sharing a brief glimpse of the song. 

In the video we get to see Sanjay Dutt's character tearing up as he reminisces the love of his life. Aditya's bar scene reminded us of Aashiqui 2 and Alia's love for him plays out in the song. 

Check out the video of Shukriya from Sadak 2 below: 

Sadak 2 is the sequel Mahesh Bhatt's romantic thriller Sadak. The trailer reveals that the film picks up many years later as Alia sets out on a journey to take avenge the death of a close family member. Sadak 2 releases tomorrow on 28 August on Disney Plus Hotstar. 

What are your thoughts on Sadak 2's Shukriya? Let us know in the comments below. 

Credits :Pinkvilla

