Sadak 2 song Tum Se Hi: Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur’s soul stirring number is all about love; WATCH VIDEO

Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur will be seen with Sanjay Dutt in Sadak 2. The first song Tum Se Hi was released today and it is a soulful track that will leave you in awe.
14772 reads Mumbai Updated: August 15, 2020 06:47 pm
Sadak 2 song Tum Se Hi: Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur's soul stirring number is all about love; WATCH VIDEO

A film that has been the talk of the town is Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt starrer Sadak 2. The film has been directed by Mahesh Bhatt. On Saturday, the first song, Tum Se Hi was released and it features Alia and Aditya. While the trailer came out earlier this week, the first music video song Tum Se Hi came out on the weekend and it is a soul-stirring number that will leave you impressed. The song features Alia and Aditya’s romance and gives us a glimpse of their story. 

The song’s audio was out a few days back, but the video has been released today on YouTube. We get to see Aditya crooning to woo Alia in an intensely romantic number. The song’s lyrics are all about love and longing and the music is soothing. Crooned by Ankit Tiwari & Leena Bose, the music has been composed by Ankit Tiwari and lyrics have been penned by Shabbir Ahmed. The sweet melody combined with Aditya and Alia’s chemistry gives us a glimpse of their romance. 

Meanwhile, the film’s trailer also featured Sanjay Dutt who is seen taking Aditya and Alia on a road trip to Kailash. However, the story of Sadak 2 revolves around a man named Ravi (Dutt) who helps a woman and exposes a fake god man who is running an ashram. The film is a sequel to the 1991 film Sadak that starred Sanjay and Pooja. It also marks the return of Mahesh Bhatt as a director after a long time. It is produced under the banner of Vishesh Films and also stars Gulshan Grover, Makarand Deshpande, Jisshu Sengupta and others. It is slated to stream on DisneyPlus Hotstar on August 28. 

Take a look at Alia and Aditya’s romantic song Tum Se Hi from Sadak 2:

Also Read|Sadak 2: Pooja Bhatt on trailer trending despite dislikes: Gotta hand it to lovers & haters for valuable time

Credits :YouTube

Anonymous 10 minutes ago

Shit alia, ugly inside and out

