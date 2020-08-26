Sadak 2 trailer or Khaali Peeli Teaser: Which was more disappointing for you? COMMENT

Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2 trailer and Ananya Panday starrer Khaali Peeli teaser have received massive downvoting and have become the top 2 most disliked on YouTube.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s unfortunate demise on June 14 this year, which has left the nation in a state of shock, has also initiated a fresh debate about nepotism in Bollywood. In the last two months, several star kids have been called out and have faced the brunt of the ongoing insider and outsider debate. While the netizens have rallied to protest for banning the star kids, it seems to be affecting their upcoming projects now. Yes! The audience seems to be voicing their opinion about nepotism and demanding a ban on the star kids.

Recently, the trailer of and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Sadak 2 and teaser of Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter starrer Khaali Peeli also faced the brunt of the same. Sadak 2 trailer and Khaali Peeli teaser were released lately and they have witnessed a massive downvoting on YouTube. To note, Sadak 2 happens to be the much talked about sequel of Mahesh Bhatt’s 1991 directorial starring Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. On the other hand, Khaali Peeli happens to be Maqbool Khan’s debut directorial and will mark Ananya and Ishaan’s first collaboration.

While the trailer of Mahesh Bhatt directorial became the most disliked trailer on YouTube with 12M downvotes, it has been followed by Khaali Peeli teaser with 1.3M downvotes and it is increasing with every hour. As everyone is brimming with an opinion about Khaali Peeli and Sadak 2, tell us which trailer or teaser had disappointed you the most in the comment section below.

