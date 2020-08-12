  1. Home
Sadak 2 Trailer: Sanjay Dutt's intense act, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur's chemistry shines in sequel thriller

Sadak 2 is a sequel to the original 1991 film starring Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt which was a romantic thriller. Check out the trailer below.
August 12, 2020
A day after dropping character posters of Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur, the makers of Sadak 2 have released the film's trailer. For the unversed, Sadak 2 is a sequel to the original film starring Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. The romantic thriller had released in 1991 and had done well at the box office. Mahesh Bhatt will be returning as director for the sequel and Sadak 2 marks his return to direction after a long time.

Sadak 2 trailer begins with Sanjay Dutt as Ravi and Pooja Bhatt's love story in the original film. The trailer establishes the fact that Pooja is no more and Sanjay Dutt runs a taxi business but has now shut operations until one fine day when Alia Bhatt comes knocking. Alia and Aditya Roy Kapur are head over heels in love with each other and their chemistry shines. 

While the original Sadak had its villain in Maharani played by Sadashiv Amrapurkar, Sadak 2 will see Makrand Deshpande play a Godman who Alia is set out to take revenge against because she has lost a loved one. The highlight of the trailer is definitely Sanjay Dutt and Makrand Deshpande who steal the show with their intense act. 

Check out the trailer of Sadak 2 below:

The film has been extensively shot in South India's beloved hill station Ooty as well as in Mumbai. Sadak 2 also stars other talented actors like Gulshan Grover, Jisshu Sengupta, Priyanka Bose, Mohan Kapur and Akshay Anand. Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, Sadak 2 will start streaming on 28 August on Disney Plus Hotstar. 

What are your thoughts on the trailer? Let us know in the comments below. 

