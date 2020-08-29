Sadak 2 Twitter review: Netizens give mixed response to Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur starrer

Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt's much-anticipated movie Sadak 2 is finally out. Read on to know about the netizens' verdict on the movie.

One of the most-anticipated movies of the year, Sadak 2, has finally witnessed an OTT release. The makers of the , Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt starrer released it on Disney+ Hotstar on 28th August 2020. Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, the road thriller is a remake of the 1991 movie of the same name. However, we do remember how its trailer received backlash on YouTube amidst the nepotism debate. It went on to become the most disliked video on the platform.

However, the makers still had high hopes with the movie, and here we are, looking at how the netizens have reviewed it. Well, Sadak 2 has opened up to get mixed reactions on the part of the netizens. Despite getting a low rating at the IMDB, the movie got a few positive reviews too. For instance, one of the Twitter users lauded Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur for their acting prowess, not to forget, the movie’s music. However, this did not stop certain other users from bashing the movie.

Check out the tweets below:

#Sadak2

Verdict : - Out Standing Movie #SanjayDutt & #AdityaRoyKapoor Did Great Job

One Time Watchable Movie Rating : -

( 4 * / 5 * )

Songs Are Loveable & Listenable pic.twitter.com/sF5TeoMOCD — DIE HARD ADIAN nripesh_kashyap) August 28, 2020

#Sadak2 is a road to love, loved it pic.twitter.com/9spjHJ9NR6 — SAURABH HBD Simmi (Saurabhhh_) August 28, 2020

Thrilled For Sadak2#Sadak2 or Sadak Thoo"?

Look at the rating & top voted tags

"Bad acting, Illogical........" pic.twitter.com/AwIB4IOzBO — Garima Chauhan (GarimaC244) August 28, 2020

This guy is still wondering why did he signed up for #Sadak2 pic.twitter.com/AqybVit3iR — Geralt of Rivia (1yudhishthir) August 28, 2020

Thrilled For Sadak2

IMDB - 1.2/10#Sadak2 came out to be unbearable after Gunjan Saxena.

Expected from Alia and Mahesh Bhatt.

Perfect Kalank to bollywood. pic.twitter.com/j2apzBcQfQ — Ishita (ishistarx) August 28, 2020

Just finished #Sadak2 .Jishuda you are https://t.co/9XxK4ivxK5 word for you.Hats off.Genius.. Feeling proud.Proudly say you are from bangla.. Lots of love #Sadak SuperstarJishu Jisshusengupta — Suman Sen (IamsumanSen) August 28, 2020

This is me and my gf while watching #Sadak2 Pathetic acting pic.twitter.com/fF6r75QO1M — Asif Khan (BugsBunnnyyyyy) August 28, 2020

Stop such nonsense hate mongering, Idiots! #Sadak2 is amazing specially the acting of @duttsanjay @aliaa08 gave it this elegance. Highly Recommended 8/10 from my side! pic.twitter.com/rU7TBCE7c5 — आत्मनिर्भर Shaibal (iamShaibal16) August 28, 2020

As we can see above, a few netizens have slammed the movie for its allegedly hilarious and illogical script. Not only that, but a few of them also shared a few hilarious memes on Twitter. Talking about the movie, it has been produced by Mukesh Bhatt and also features Jisshu Sengupta, Makarand Deshpande, Gulshan Grover, Mohan Kapoor, Akshay Anand, and others in pivotal roles.

