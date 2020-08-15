Sadak 2: Will you watch the Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt & Aditya Roy Kapur starrer? COMMENT

Sadak 2 is all set to be released on an OTT platform on 28th August 2020. Do let us know in the comments section whether or not you will watch the movie.

Just like other sectors, the entertainment industry has also incurred huge losses this year owing to the Coronavirus pandemic. However, constant efforts have been made to overcome the obstacles and move forward. One of the major problems faced by the film fraternity is regarding the release of the movies as the theatres have been closed down because of the COVID-19 crisis. The only option is to wait or to release them on OTT platforms. Many of them have chosen the second option.

After Gulabo Sitabo, Dil Bechara, and others, there is another movie that is nearing its OTT release and that is Sadak 2. The movie was earlier supposed to have a theatrical release but the makers decided to roll it out on a digital platform for all the obvious reasons. It features Sanjay Dutt, , and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles. The movie has been directed by Mahesh Bhatt and produced by Mukesh Bhatt.

Its trailer has been released sometime back. However, many were shocked when it was reported that it was become one of the most disliked videos on YouTube within 24 hours. However, the makers are still hopeful about the results that will come to light once Sadak 2 gets released on Disney+ Hotstar in 28th August 2020. For the unversed, it happens to be a sequel of the 1991 movie of the same name. And now, we would like to know whether or not you will watch the movie post its release. Do let us know in the comments section.

