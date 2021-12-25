Sadhana Death Anniversary: How she remained a fighter till the end

Lag Jaa Gale Ke Phir Yeh Haseen Raat Ho Na Ho (Woh Kaun Thi?), a dirge about transient time has outlived eras. The song of yearning even made its way into new-age films Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Bombay Talkies. Having enjoyed around 150 million views on YouTube, the number has kept actress Sadhana’s memories alive just as it has reiterated her mystique.

Sadhana’s other numbers remain as memorable. Abhi Na Jaao Chhodh Kar (Hum Dono) … for its delicate sensuality. Jahan Mein Aisa Kaun Hai for her image of a sensitive wife. The muse behind Shakeel Badayuni’s poetic elegy, Mere Mehboob Tujhe Meri Mohabbat Ki Kasam (Mere Mehboob), a veiled Sadhana unravelled sheer beauty. The evocative Tu Jahan Jahan Chalega Mera Saaya Saath Hoga and the raag-based Nainon Mein Badra Chhaye (both from Mera Saaya), with its metaphors of sindoor, shrine and sacred love… owe their allure as much to Madan Mohan’s tunes as to their reminiscence of Sadhana.

Hailed as one of the most stunning faces to have graced celluloid, Sadhana sadly had to opt for a premature retirement – a thyroid disorder having played havoc with her countenance. That was not all. Bravely battling financial woes, loneliness, uncalled-for court cases and finally cancer… Sadhana proved that she was far more about grit than mere glamour…

A look at her rollercoaster life…

STAR TREK

Born in Karachi in 1941, young Sadhana Shivdasani migrated to India after the Partition with her family. She first appeared as a chorus girl in the song Mudh mudh ke na dekh in Raj Kapoor’s Shri 420 (1955). After her debut in the Sindhi film Abana (1958), filmmaker S Mukerji signed her for Love In Simla (1960) opposite son Joy Mukerji. Her fringe hairstyle, inspired by Audrey Hepburn in Roman Holiday, suggested by the film’s director, RK Nayyar (whom she later married), became a cult. What was an attempt to cover her broad forehead, made girls rush to the salons for the ‘cutting-edge’ snip.

Bimal Roy’s Parakh (1960), famous for the classical O sajna barkha bahar aayee, invited comparisons with Nutan, given Sadhana’s grace and gravitas. In 1962, she had a hat-trick of hits — Hum Dono and Asli-Naqli with Dev Anand and Ek Musafir Ek Hasina with Joy. H.S. Rawail’s Mere Mehboob (1963), her first colour film, celebrated her porcelain beauty and her chemistry with Rajendra Kumar.

The same year Raj Khosla’s thriller Woh Kaun Thi? (1964) with Manoj Kumar upped her chips. Madan Mohan’s compositions Naina Barase Rimjhim and Jo Hamne Daastan Apni Sunaayi gave her an air of mystery and melancholy. She lent a dash of glamour to Yash Chopra’s Waqt (1965) with Bhanu Athaiya designed sleeveless kurtis, churidars and mojris. The fusion version of churidars and mojris continue to be patronised by fashionistas till date.

THE DOWNTURN

Call it evil eye, call it the quirk of destiny, Sadhana had just signed H.S. Rawail’s Sunghursh, when a thyroid ailment began affecting her face and notably her eyes. Distraught, she asked Rawail to sign someone else. Reportedly, Rawail dismissed it saying he’d wait for her. However, five days later, an ad in a newspaper announced Vyjayanthimala as the heroine of the film. “It hurt. I didn’t talk to Mr H S Rawail thereafter,” Sadhana was quoted saying.

The actor was also dropped from the Raj Kapoor starrer, producer PS Pacchi’s Around The World (1967). But filmmaker Raj Khosla stood by her. She played the double role of a devoted wife and her doppelganger opposite Sunil Dutt in Mera Saaya (1966). The thriller Anita (1967) completed her trinity with Khosla and earned her the designation of ‘Mystery Girl’.

Soon, Sadhana underwent treatment for thyroid at the Leigh clinic in Boston. On return, she threw a party to announce that she was restored to face the camera again. She gave two hits in 1969 - R.K. Nayyar’s Intequam and Devendra Goel’s Ek Phool Do Mali. But the illness had taken a toll on her limpid eyes. Flops like Ishq Par Zor Nahin, Aap Aye Bahar Aayee and Dil Daulat Duniya in the ’70s, including her directorial Geetaa Mera Naam (1974), hastened her exit. “Producers had begun shying away from me. I realised what goes up has to come down,” she reflected.

MARRIAGE & MAYHEM

At 16, Sadhana had lost her heart to her Love In Simla director RK Nayyar. Having a family to support, she couldn’t commit to marriage. However, she was quoted saying, “He was the first man I kissed.” Her relationship with Nayyar took off again after five years. They were married in 1966 when she was in her early 20s. Settling into domesticity, she learnt all kinds of cuisine for her husband. “I could serve some 20 types of dals in a month,” she proudly said.

Sadly, the euphoria was short-lived. Nayyar’s Yeh Zindagi Kitni Haseen Hai (1966) flopped. Later films like Qatl (1986) and Pati Parmeshwar (1989) also didn’t do well. There were loans to be repaid. “People expected me to pay them off,” she sighed. “My marriage was a hurricane, there were good and bad moments, but we didn’t part ways. If he thought that I was too dominating, I felt that he brought too many friends home. We decided to give each other space,” she said (Filmfare). After his demise in 1995, Sadhana gave the staff a three-month notice and wound up the production business.

RECLUSIVE CHOICE

Her husband’s demise hit her badly and she turned into a recluse. Refusing to play ‘mother’ and ‘bhabhi’ roles, she wanted her fans to remember her as the ‘khubsoorat’ Sadhana. She kept herself engaged with gardening and playing cards at the club. Chatty lunches with peers including Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh, Helen and the late Nanda and Shammi was something she looked forward to. Content driving around in a small car, she maintained she didn’t need a Mercedes.

“I have very few regrets - losing my baby was one of them!” said the actress, who’d suffered a miscarriage early in her marriage. “I do fear that if something happens to me, no one would be around,” she shared in a throwback interview. The actor adopted her domestic staff Flory’s baby, Rhea, when she was ‘five minutes’ old. “She’s added a zing to my life. She calls me Nani,” she said of the girl. Sadhana prearranged for her education and marriage. “I believe in karma — hisab chukana hai,” she revealed. Insisting she didn’t feel ‘lonely’, she maintained she was ‘having a ball’.

COURTING TROUBLE

But in reality, Sadhana was distressed by court cases and public scrutiny during her last years. In 2010, she lodged a complaint against builder-landowner, late Yusuf Lakdawala, alleging that he was forcing her to vacate her sprawling house, Sangeeta Bungalow in Santacruz. “All alone, she fought the legal battle with a builder, who harassed her. She was given a ridiculous offer. It was cruel to ask her to shift to a one-bedroom flat on rent at Mira Road from a huge bungalow,” shared friend Asha Parekh with Pinkvilla. While actor Salman Khan came out in her support, the 70-plus Sadhana was nevertheless weighed down by litigation — both cases filed by her and against her.

In December 2014, Sadhana had to undergo an emergency surgery due to a bleeding oral lesion. “Whenever I called her to inquire about her health she’d say, ‘I am alright’. She didn’t like to discuss her illness. Then she fractured her leg, for which she was operated. She was bedridden but even in that condition she was gutsy. Her willpower to fight was strong. I paid her a visit and told her that she was a remarkable person,” recalled Asha (Pinkvilla).

A year later on Christmas, December 25, 2015, Sadhana reportedly died of Cancer at Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai. She was 74. “She was very ill and very sad. None from the industry bothered to help her. People from Bollywood come in trooping when there is some celebration but they never bother to find out what is happening in someone’s life,” told actor-host Tabassum to media at Sadhana’s funeral. She expressed her dismay by quoting a couplet:

Aadmi ke saath usska khatam kissa hogaya

Aag thandi ho gayi, charcha bhi thanda ho gaya

“Why did she have to leave so soon? I wish she had seen my Bajirao Mastani (a film Sadhana was keen to watch). She would have known that my treatment of Mastani’s beauty was an echo of what H S Rawail saab did with her in Mere Mehboob. What beauty! What grace! There will never be another Sadhana,” said filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali as a tribute to the yesteryear star. Sometime later, a collection of her old pictures and letters were discovered by a scrap dealer. In an irony of fate, Sadhana’s life lay jumbled in a heap. But for her fans, Sadhana is way beyond her photographs. Her imprint dwells in their hearts.

Also Read|Friday Flashback! How Randhir Kapoor and Babita Shivdasani's marriage set new trends in the Kapoor household