Sadhguru rides a luxurious bike as Will Smith shares dinner video; Kangana Ranaut praises actor's spirituality

Will Smith shared a heartwarming video from his recent dinner with Sadhguru, who visited the Aladdin star and his daughter Willow while riding a luxurious bike. Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter page to praise the 52-year-old actor for his spirituality.

Will Smith recently revealed to his fans that he had the humble honour of interacting with Sadhguru and took to his Instagram page today, to share a video from their dinner. Joining Will was his 19-year-old daughter Willow Smith while Sadhguru entered his house in a luxurious bike. Willow was impressed with the knowledge that the renowned 63-year-old yogi was travelling across the US on a bike.

During their dinner, Sadhguru bestowed some wise knowledge upon the father and daughter duo while the 52-year-old actor earlier revealed that he was a fan of the former's 2016 book Inner Engineering: A Yogi's Guide to Joy and had been following his journey for a while. You can see how relaxed the Smiths were with Sadhguru as they joked around while also gaining valuable advice. Willow had everyone laughing as she gave props to Sadhguru for being cool. Towards the end of the dinner, we see it's nighttime as Sadhguru gets on his bike ready to leave.

"Lights are on. Sadhguru is now entering beast mode. He's sliding into... and, Beast Mode! Alright now, he's gotta watch out. Don't crash. Do not fall. Do not break anything. The world awaits on Sadhguru's next move. Ladies and gentleman, he's off and he's gone. Sadhguru, ladies and gentlemen. Sadhguru, Sadhguru," Will hilariously provided commentary while Sadhguru left.

Check out Will Smith and Willow Smith's dinner with Sadhguru HERE.

Will's caption reads as, "The only thing that stands between you and your wellbeing is a simple fact. You have allowed your thoughts and emotions to take instruction from the outside rather than the inside.” - @sadhguru (Inner Engineering) Amazing dinner the other night! Thank you for your time, your energy and your wisdom. Enjoy your motorcycle ride across America."

On the other hand, shared the heartwarming video on her Twitter page while complimenting the Aladdin star on his spirituality. Kangy wrote, "How heartwarming to see a huge star like Will Smith being so grounded so spiritual, really hope at some point our own stars show same keenness and curiosity for spirituality and sciences of Yoga, @SadhguruJV has a lot to offer hope people make most of his time here."

Check out Kangana Ranaut's tweet for Will Smith below:

How heartwarming to see a huge star like Will Smith being so grounded so spiritual, really hope at some point our own stars show same keenness and curiosity for spirituality and sciences of Yoga, @SadhguruJV has a lot to offer hope people make most of his time here pic.twitter.com/F8EWuNDtiM — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 19, 2020

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Will Smith shares a hearty laugh with Sadhguru; Latter wishes the actor's 'Sangha be strong'

What do you have to say about Will Smith and Willow Smith's dinner with Sadhguru? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×