Safed Sagar: Munjya actor Abhay Verma and Rang De Basanti star Siddharth to come together for Netflix series? REPORT

B-town youngster Abhay Verma became a household name by starring in The Family Man and Munjya. On the other hand, actor Siddharth made the audience go gaga over his performance in projects like Rang De Basanti and Chashme Baddoor. Well, the two talented artists are all set to join hands in Netflix’s upcoming series titled Safed Sagar. Read on!

After impressing the audience with their acting prowess, actors Siddharth and Abhay Verma are all set to share the screen in Netflix’s upcoming series, Safed Sagar. An industry insider informed ETimes, “Actors Siddharth and Abhay Verma will star in Safed Sagar, a new Netflix series about the Indian Air Force's 1999 Kargil War operation.”

Directed by Oni Sen, the series will showcase the bravery and precision of the Indian Armed Forces. Sharing more about the project, the source added, “The show explores the strategic airstrikes aimed at dislodging Pakistani forces during the mission.” Apparently, the show is based on the true story of Operation Safed Sagar conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) during the 1999 Kargil War.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhay is all set to feature in King, led by Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. According to sources close to the development, he will be playing a key role in the action-packed thriller.

An insider exclusively told Pinkvilla, “Abhay Verma has got a lot of appreciation for his performance in Munjya, and the same is reflected in the kind of offers coming his way. He has bagged a key role in King alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. He is excited to venture into this tentpole feature film.”

Apart from them, Abhishek Bachchan is also roped in to play the antagonist of King. Earlier this year, SRK confirmed that Siddharth Anand will be directing his next project, King. Calling the filmmaker ‘strict’, the Jawan actor stated at an event, “My director, who is Siddharth Anand, is very strict. He made Pathaan. So, he is very strict.” Without revealing much, the King of Romance confirmed that the movie will be entertaining and fun.

