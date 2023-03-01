Sagarika Bhattacharya, whose story inspired Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway, thanks Rani Mukerji: Broke down after..

Rani Mukerji is all set to be seen in Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway. It is one of the most highly-anticipated films of 2023. The trailer was launched recently and it got everyone emotional. Netizens and B-town celebs were all praise for Rani's impactful performance. It is based on the fight of a mother who goes against all odds to get back the custody of her kids. Rani's character in the film is inspired by Sagarika Bhattacharya, who fought against Norway's government to get her kids back. Sagarika opened up about the trailer and said that she broke down after watching it.

Sagarika Bhattacharya thanks Rani Mukerji for doing Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway

Sagarika shared her reaction to the trailer, which is being loved by everyone on social media. She said that it was hard to put into words how it feels to see her own story being told. She felt like she was reliving her battle. She said that she believes it is important for people to know this story and to see how immigrant mothers and parents are treated even today. She revealed that she is currently in touch with Ariha Shah's mother Dhara, whose little girl has been taken away in Germany.

Sagarika further said that she wants to thank Rani for 'channeling the grief and struggles' that she went through to win her children back. She added that Rani was a mother herself and she thanks her for bringing a mother’s painful journey on screen with so much dignity that she broke down while seeing her in the trailer.

Meanwhile, after the trailer was launched recently, #BoycottGermany started trending on Twitter in support of another Indian parent whose infant was taken by the German Child Protective Services.

Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is directed by Ashima Chibber and it is slated to hit theatres on March 17.

