Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan expecting their first child? Here's what we know

A report of a leading daily claimed that Chak De India actress Sagarika Ghatge may be expecting her first child with husband and cricketer Zaheer Khan. The couple is currently in the UAE for the IPL 2020 tournament.

Monday may have brought good news for several fans of cricketer Zaheer Khan and actress Sagarika Ghatge as a report of a leading daily claimed that the couple is all set to become parents as they may be expecting their first child together. Zaheer and Sagarika are currently in UAE for the IPL 2020 tournament and amid this, a report by Mumbai Mirror is doing rounds that the two may be set to welcome their first child soon. Recently, Sagarika and Zaheer celebrated the latter's birthday together.

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Sagarika opted for a loose black dress for the celebrations that kicked off the rumours about her pregnancy. Now, the report by the leading daily claims that the duo is expecting their first child. The report also claimed that their close friends confirmed to Mumbai Mirror that Zaheer and Sagarika are expecting their first child. Well, the couple is yet to react to the news of them expecting their first child. However, fans of the two are excited about it.

Recently, Sagarika had penned a sweet birthday wish for Zaheer on social media along with several adorable photos of them. She shared several photos and wrote, "To my best friend, my love and the most selfless person I know . Thank you for being you. Not only me but everyone knows I would be lost without you . Happy birthday husband . May you get everything you desire and more . Love you."

Take a look at Sagarika's wish for Zaheer:

Over the past few months, several couples in Bollywood have announced that they are expecting an addition to their families. Virat Kohli and also took to social media to announce it officially with a cute photo. On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan and also revealed that they are expecting a second child post Taimur Ali Khan.

