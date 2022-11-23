Sagarika Ghatge celebrates 5th wedding anniversary with Zaheer Khan by sharing UNSEEN PICS

Actress Sagarika Ghatge and cricketer Zaheer Khan got married in November 2017 in a private ceremony, which was followed by a sangeet and grand reception for their friends . The couple has been married for five years, and their bond has only grown stronger. Sagarika and Zaheer are celebrating their 5 th wedding anniversary today, and the actress took to her social media to post a picture from their wedding ceremony, as well as some unseen pictures from their travels together! She also penned a heartfelt note, expressing her love for her hubby.

The first picture shared by Sagarika Ghatge is from their wedding ceremony, and it shows her wearing a gorgeous Sabyasachi red silk saree, with an embroidered blouse. She can be seen looking pretty in a statement choker necklace, earrings and bangles, while Zaheer looks dapper in a pink kurta. The next picture shows Zaheer and Sagarika posing together. The third is an unseen picture that appears to have been clicked during their vacation, and the couple can be seen in winter outfits. The next few pictures also show Zaheer and Sagarika’s precious memories from their trips together.

Meanwhile, in her caption, Sagarika showered love on Zaheer Khan, and called him the ‘best man’ she knows. Expressing her gratefulness, Sagarika wrote, “To the best Man I know who I am lucky to cal mine. Happy Anniversary Zak. Love you so so much #gratefuleveryday @zaheer_khan34.” Check out her post below.