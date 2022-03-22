Sahher Bambba roped in for Sanjay Gupta’s thriller drama; Paired opposite Meezaan Jafri & Harshvardhan Rane

Sahher Bambba, who made her debut with the 2019 release Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, has proved her mettle in the industry in around three years of her career. The actress has been a part of a couple of projects and has managed to garner a decent fan following for herself. And now her fans have a major reason to rejoice as Sahher has been roped in for Sanjay Gupta’s yet to be titled project. It is reported that the movie is going to be a thriller drama.

Interestingly, Sahher will be seen sharing the screen space with Meezaan Jafri and Harshvardhan Rane in the untitled project. Talking about the same, a source stated, “The makers of the film are thrilled to have Sahher Bambba on board for it as she is the best fit for the kind of role they have in mind. Not just this, the script and Sahher's character have been written keeping in mind the director's vision, which happens to be perfectly in sync with how the project is turning out to be. The audience is going to thoroughly enjoy her performance in this one for sure!”

Meanwhile, Sahher will also be seen sharing the screen space with Emraan Hashmi in B Praak’s upcoming song Ishq Nahi Karte. Sharing her excitement about the project, Sahher had stated, “Emraan Hashmi is the hit machine when it comes to songs. I don't think there's any actor in our industry who has a better record than Emraan sir in this respect”.

