Sahil Khan and his brother get summoned by Mumbai Police in Mahadev betting app case: Report

The Mahadev betting app case saw various celebrities, including Hina Khan, Kapil Sharma, Huma Qureshi, and Shraddha Kapoor, getting summoned by the Enforcement Directorate earlier in October. Last month, Style fame actor Sahil Khan was also booked by the Mumbai Police for his alleged involvement in the case.

Notably, it is now being reported that Khan has now been summoned in the case. Reportedly, three others have also been called for further probe. Read on to get more details.

After getting booked by Mumbai Police in November, Sahil Khan gets summoned in Mahadev betting app case

If a report by PTI is to be believed, actor Sahil Khan, renowned for his role in the movie Style, has now been summoned by the Mumbai Police’s crime branch in the Mahadev betting app case. Three others, including his brother Sam Khan, Hitesh Khushalani, and one more accused, have been summoned by the crime branch of the Mumbai Police.

They have been asked to appear before the SIT officials at the Mumbai crime branch, the report quoted a senior police official saying. The official added that further investigation remains underway, and an SIT team is observing the illegal transactions between firms in the state and the promoters of the app.

Sahil Khan was booked following a complaint by a social worker from Mumbai: Report

Back in November, Khan was booked by the Mumbai Police. A report by IANS had popped further details about the case and disclosed the minutes of the same. Reportedly, Sahil Khan was booked for allegedly promoting and propagating the betting app and operating it to draw copious amounts of profit.

Spilling further details, the report had suggested that the Style actor was booked after Prakash Bankar, a social worker from Mumbai, filed a complaint, alleging that several have been cheated of more than Rs 15,000 crore.

Sahil and 30 others, who were also booked along with him, had hosted celebrity parties to promote the application and lure many others to use it, the report revealed. The Matunga Police had filed a complaint, invoking several IPC sections.

