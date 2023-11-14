Sahil Khan gets booked by Mumbai Police in betting app case: Report

Earlier in October, several celebrities including Hina Khan, Kapil Sharma, Huma Qureshi, and Shraddha Kapoor were summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Mahadev betting app case. Now it is being reported that Style fame actor Sahil Khan has also been booked by the Mumbai Police for alleged involvement in the same case. Read on to get further details.

Sahil Khan from Style fame gets booked by Mumbai Police in connection with the betting case

According to a report by IANS, after Hina Khan, Huma Qureshi, Ranbir Kapoor, and more, now actor Sahil Khan has also been booked by the Mumbai Police for a probe in the online betting case. The report stated citing official sources that 30 others were booked along with Khan last week.

Reportedly, besides the 31 mentioned in the FIR registered by the Mumbai Police, several unknown persons have been connected to the case and currently, investigations are underway to trace them.

The actor has been booked for allegedly promoting and propagating the betting app, and also operating it in order to earn huge amounts of profit. Khan was booked after a social worker from Mumbai, Prakash Bankar, lodged a complaint and alleged that several have been cheated of more than Rs 15,000 crore, as per the report.

As per the police, the actor and others had reportedly hosted celebrity parties in order to promote the application and lure many others to use it. Notably, a complaint has been filed by the Matunga Police, invoking many IPC sections and investigations are currently taking place.

Other celebrities who were summoned in connection with the case

Earlier this year, several celebrities found themselves enveloped in controversies after the Enforcement Directorate summoned them in connection with an online money laundering case. It was earlier reported that Animal star Ranbir Kapoor was summoned by the ED.

A source quoted in a report by India Today earlier revealed that the actor was summoned on the grounds of promoting a subsidiary app which is also promoted by the betting app’s promoters.

Apart from Kapoor, Hina Khan, Kapil Sharma, Huma Qureshi, and Shraddha Kapoor were summoned.

