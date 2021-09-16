Sahil Khan on Manoj Patil accusing him: This could be a publicity stunt with a communal angle

(Trigger Warning)

Today in unfortunate news, bodybuilder Manoj Patil had tried to commit suicide in the morning. Reportedly he was rushed to Cooper Hospital immediately. After this, it was found out in his suicide note that Patil had named actor Sahil Khan and alleged harassment by him. Apparently, he had even filed a police complaint against Khan in Mumbai. Now Sahil Khan has finally opened up about this entire case.

In an interview with ETimes Sahil Khan said, “I had met a boy named Raj Faujdar on a social networking site. He’s from Delhi and had made a video that Manoj Patil took Rs 2 lakhs from him and sold him expired steroids after which had developed some heart problems and skin issues as well. Faujdar has all the necessary bills and receipts of financial transactions. He wanted social media support, so I posted his video on my social media platforms asking people to support Faujdar. I also said that the steroids racket should stop. Faujdar had said Manoj Patil was not returning his money and he had even sold his motorcycle to arrange for funds.”

Sahil Khan further in his interview said that he found it strange that Patil has not mentioned Faujdar’s name. The actor said that he has only helped Manoj on social media and despite this, he is taking only my name and there is no mention of the Faujdar case. He further added, “All I have done is support the boy and stood against selling steroids since it's a crime in our country. What if the guy had died after consuming expired steroids? This could be a publicity stunt with a communal angle. I have had no direct association with Manoj, I have not had any transaction with him either.”

Sahil Khan further wants everyone to focus on steroids abuse. He said that many people are dying in the gym, getting heart attacks by consuming steroids and amps. People are not discussing or focusing on that, instead talking about Manoj Patil trying to kill himself.

Dismissing any claims that he’s had a history with Patil, Khan said, “I have supported a victim of expired steriods and the man who has committed the crime goes and attempts suicide and names me in his note.”

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

