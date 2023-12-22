Sahil Khan moves Bombay High Court; seeks quashing of FIR in online betting case

Bollywood actor Sahil Khan found himself enveloped in the Mahadev betting app case, which also observed many celebrities including Hina Khan, Kapil Sharma, Huma Qureshi, and Shraddha Kapoor, getting summoned by the Enforcement Directorate back in the month of October. Notably, Khan was also summoned by the probe agency this month.

Now in an update, Sahil Khan has now filed a plea at the Bombay High Court to quash the FIR filed against him in the online betting app Lion Book, which is said to be connected to the Mahadev application. The update comes after the sessions court rejected his pre-arrest bail plea earlier this month. Get more details ahead.

Sahil Khan moves Bombay HC after his pre-arrest bail plea gets rejected

A report by The Free Press Journal spilled some details about the Style actor’s move and revealed that Sahil Khan moved the High Court after his pre-arrest bail plea was declined after the sessions judge pointed out the presence of considerable evidence. Reportedly, the matter will be heard in February 2024.

Now in his plea, Sahil has said that he was never involved with any betting app and termed the FIR to be ‘wrong, false, bogus, illegal and filed with malafide intentions’. Reports also suggest that his counsel observed the FIR to be baseless and mentioned that Khan was not involved in any illegal activities.

Sahil Khan seeks stay of probe until the hearing

The matter will next be heard in February 2024, as per the report. Hence, Sahil Khan has now sought the stay of the probe against him till early next year. In addition, he also urged the restraining of coercive action against him, which gets taken by the police.

Meanwhile, the police have claimed that the applications have been operating over 2,000 fake SIM cards and more than 17,000 bogus bank accounts. Revealing further details, the report also suggested that police have said that the volume of the fraud has been huge, considering the numbers. Furthermore, police added that the online betting was promoted on Telegram via more than 1,000 channels.

