Sahil Khan moves Bombay High Court; seeks quashing of FIR in online betting case
Sahil Khan has approached a court to quash an FIR filed against him in an online betting case. The actor rose to fame with the movie Style.
Bollywood actor Sahil Khan found himself enveloped in the Mahadev betting app case, which also observed many celebrities including Hina Khan, Kapil Sharma, Huma Qureshi, and Shraddha Kapoor, getting summoned by the Enforcement Directorate back in the month of October. Notably, Khan was also summoned by the probe agency this month.
Now in an update, Sahil Khan has now filed a plea at the Bombay High Court to quash the FIR filed against him in the online betting app Lion Book, which is said to be connected to the Mahadev application. The update comes after the sessions court rejected his pre-arrest bail plea earlier this month. Get more details ahead.
Sahil Khan moves Bombay HC after his pre-arrest bail plea gets rejected
A report by The Free Press Journal spilled some details about the Style actor’s move and revealed that Sahil Khan moved the High Court after his pre-arrest bail plea was declined after the sessions judge pointed out the presence of considerable evidence. Reportedly, the matter will be heard in February 2024.
Now in his plea, Sahil has said that he was never involved with any betting app and termed the FIR to be ‘wrong, false, bogus, illegal and filed with malafide intentions’. Reports also suggest that his counsel observed the FIR to be baseless and mentioned that Khan was not involved in any illegal activities.
Sahil Khan seeks stay of probe until the hearing
The matter will next be heard in February 2024, as per the report. Hence, Sahil Khan has now sought the stay of the probe against him till early next year. In addition, he also urged the restraining of coercive action against him, which gets taken by the police.
Meanwhile, the police have claimed that the applications have been operating over 2,000 fake SIM cards and more than 17,000 bogus bank accounts. Revealing further details, the report also suggested that police have said that the volume of the fraud has been huge, considering the numbers. Furthermore, police added that the online betting was promoted on Telegram via more than 1,000 channels.
ALSO READ: Sahil Khan and his brother get summoned by Mumbai Police in Mahadev betting app case: Report
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor's 1st reaction to Animal's 500 KG machine gun revealed; art director gives budget deets
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Animal's Upendra Limaye calls Ranbir Kapoor 'fantabulous actor'; reveals apprehension about underwear scene
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Will Upendra Limaye, who played Freddy, be seen in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Park? Here's his reply
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji believes Black ‘changed her as a person’, opens up on prepping for intense roles