Sahil Khan ties the knot with Milena Aleksandra; defends 26-year age gap: ‘Love isn’t defined by…’

Fitness entrepreneur and actor Sahil Khan recently tied the knot with his Armenia-born girlfriend Milena Aleksandra on 14th February in Dubai. The actor also shared photos and videos of his wedding with his fans on social media. Sharing a picture with his wife on instagram he wrote,“JUST GOT MARRIED With My BABY (heart and ring emoji).” The wedding looked no less than a fairytale, but some netizens were not pleased about the 26-year age gap between the newlywed couple. Sahil addressed the age gap and defending their relationship he said, ‘Love isn’t defined by age.’ He emphasized that love is about connection, understanding, and growing together, and both he and Milena share this belief.

Sahil also revealed his love story and shared details of their first meeting. They both first met in Moscow, Russia when Milena was 21 years old. The meeting was no less than a Bollywood movie where Sahil was dining at a restaurant with his friends while Milena was at the same place with her mother.

Sahil Khan noticed Milena and offered her a modeling project but she turned down the opportunity as she was not interested in modeling. She also said she is looking for a man to get married, settle down and have a family with. Sahil was struck by her simplicity and honesty and felt an instant connection. At that moment, he realized that Milena was the woman he wanted to marry.

In an interview, Sahil also noted how his first interaction and Milena’s straightforwardness left a lasting impression on him. He said that her qualities and approach to focusing on family and marriage helped him understand that she is the one he wants to marry.

Despite having a 26-year age gap Sahil believes that true love is based on mutual respect, understanding and shared values and not numbers. The couple is now happily married, beginning a new chapter of their lives together.