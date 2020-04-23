Sai Tamhankar to Sonalee Kulkarni: Highest paid actresses in Marathi film industry

Fans and audiences get a chance to see films that star actresses like Sai Tamhankar, Sonalee Kulkarni, Amruta Khanvilkar, Priya Bapat, and Sonali Kulkarni. Let's take a look at the remuneration these stunning divas take home for their brilliant performances.

The Marathi film industry is blessed to have some very talented actresses. Fans and film audiences get a chance to see films that star actresses like Sai Tamhankar, Sonalee Kulkarni, Amruta Khanvilkar, Priya Bapat, and Sonali Kulkarni. Let's take a look at the remuneration these stunning divas take home for their brilliant performances. To begin with Duniyadaari actress, Sai Tamhankar. As per news reports the actress charges around, Rs 20-25 lakh for her films. Next up is the Apsara Aali girl, Sonalee Kulkarni. The gorgeous stunner reportedly takes home Rs 10-12 lakh for her films.

The actress also featured in films like Kshanbhar Vishranti, Mitwaa, Natarang, Classmates. The name, Amruta Khanvilkar is very familiar to fans and music lovers who have danced to the tunes of Amruta's chartbuster, Wajle Ki Bara. Yes, the song and Amruta's performance in the film won a million hearts with those killer dance moves, in traditional Marathi attire. Amruta Khanvilkar also featured in films like Arjun, Katyar Kaljat Ghusali, Welcome Zindagi, Aayna Ka Bayna. Next up is Priya Bapat of Aamhi Doghi fame. As per media reports, the actress charges roughly around Rs 8 lakh for her films.

The next actress who is a well-known name, as she had done not just Marathi films but also Hindi films. Sonali Kulkarni who featured in films like Dil Chahta Hai, Taxi No. 9211, and Singham in Bollywood and her Marathi films include, Gulabjaam, Dr. Prakash Baba Amte - The Real Hero, Deool, Tya Ratri Paus Hota, Aga Bai Arechyaa 2, Devrai, Gabhricha Paus, and Mukta. Sonali's remuneration reportedly is between, Rs 15-19 lakhs.

