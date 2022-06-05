Saiee Manjrekar on pressure of being a star kid: I know I'm under the scanner so I work extra hard.

Saiee Manjrekar made her dream debut alongside Salman Khan in Dabangg 3. The young star and daughter of filmmaker-actor Mahesh Manjrekar, Saiee has gone on to do a couple of films and the most recent one is Major. The film released last Friday and has been making some serious noise at the box office.

Saiee Manjrekar, who plays the femalelead in Major, recently opened up about dealing with pressure as a star kid. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Saiee said that she focuses on making her dad proud. "I don’t take it as pressure. Instead, it’s more like motivation to put in more efforts. I just have one thing in my mind — that I should make my dad proud every step of the way. He has done so much good work so I wish to keep his head high always. I want people to say Saiee is his daughter with pride,” the Dabangg 3 actor revealed.

She acknowledged that she is under the scanner, being a star kid. "See, I was born and brought up seeing all of this so I have never taken it as a pressure element. This is something that I don’t need to tackle but to accept and just continue to give my best. I know I will be under a scanner so I work extra hard! Acting is something I have always wanted to do and had a dream debut (opposite Salman Khan) as it came as a great opportunity for me and I can just be grateful for that," Saiee said.

Saiee Manjrekar on Future Projects

Since her debut, Manjrekar has done two movies. "We shot for Telugu movie Gani during pandemic and the response was wonderful. Besides that, I have been shooting for multilingual film Major. Going forward, I have projects that I will start shooting for in June and July but I can’t talk about them right now," the young star revealed.

