Saif Ali Khan ADMITS to being privileged as he talks about Nepotism: Good actors don’t get opportunities

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise after he died by suicide on June 14, 2020, has sparked a debate on nepotism on Twitter, as netizens have called out nepotism and pointed fingers at the privileged for ganging up against outsiders and not allowing them the due credit that they deserved. Soon after Sushant’s demise, , , Ahuja, and others took to social media to pen RIP messages for the Kedarnath actor, and netizens were quick to call out the actors and their hypocrisy for grieving his demise while they boycotted him when he was alive.

From , Ranvir Shorey, Vivek Oberoi, Abhinav Kashyap to other celebs, many actors have come out in the open to admit that nepotism exists in the industry, and outsiders need to fight their way to make a mark for themselves. Also, , in an interview, had said that he was appalled by all the celebs who were somewhere gaining some mileage from Sushant’s tragedy. Also, Saif Ali Khan rightly pointed out that the need of the hour is to respect the actor and observe a day of silence instead of showering love on the late actor by people who “obviously didn’t care about him and people who famously don’t care about anybody else. Now, in another interview, Saif Ali Khan got talking about nepotism and admitted that nepotism does exist as he said that he is privileged by birth while others come purely on the basis of talent.

Talking about Nepotism, Saif said, “They’ve come up purely through talent, while some of us, frankly, have had doors opened for us by privilege of our birth and the parents we’ve had. So, given that undercurrent, when you’re on set and you do a scene and you are as prepared as anyone else and you deliver a line which is on par with if not better than everyone, then you feel better. And to earn the respect of those guys felt really important.”

