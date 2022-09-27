Saif Ali Khan admits his Vikram Vedha co-star Hrithik Roshan is ‘more handsome and taller’ than him

We are just a couple of days away from the release of Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan starrer Vikram Vedha. All eyes are on the two powerhouses of talent who will soon step in the shoes of R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the official Hindi remake of the South film of the same name. Well, this film is going to be a visual treat for the eyes of all Saif and Hrithik fans to see them coming face to face on-screen. In a recent interview with HeyUGuys, Saif opened up about his co-star and praised him.

Talking about his co-star Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan described Hrithik Roshan as ‘taller and more handsome’ than himself. He further added that Hrithik is one of those stars that the camera loves and he looks great and is very hard-working. Saif revealed that he just wanted to keep up. About retaining a sense of wonder, Saif added, “You have to be childlike and have that excitement. It’s sad… I’m 52, and people write off people after a certain age… Acting is definitely one of those professions where you have to be young at heart. My religion is cinema, and what I mean by that is that it is my morality as well… It keeps you disciplined, healthy…”