Saif Ali Khan admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital; actor to undergo knee surgery: Report

Recently, it has been reported that the popular Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has been hospitalized and will be undergoing a surgery as he suffers from knee injury.

By Prachurya Nanda
Published on Jan 22, 2024  |  04:19 PM IST |  1.3K
Saif Ali Khan admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital; actor to undergo knee surgery: Report
Picture courtesy: Pinkvilla

Saif Ali Khan is undoubtedly one of the most adored actors of our time. With his films and characters, he has made a significant impact. Recently, it is being reported that the actor has been hospitalized today in Mumbai as he suffers from injury. 

Saif Ali Khan gets hospitalized as he sufferers from knee injury

Today, on January 22, according to India.com, the veteran Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was taken to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital. There are reports suggesting that Saif sustained a knee injury and may undergo surgery for it. However, it's important to mention that as of now, Saif's team has not released any official statement to clarify these reports.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan's wife and actress, has been reported to be with her husband at the hospital where he is currently admitted. 

Related Stories

entertainment
Kalki 2898 AD to Devara; Which film will be the biggest blockbuster?
entertainment
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan spotted after football session with son Jeh
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Prachurya Nanda

Prachurya Nanda has been a Bollywood buff since her childhood. Her deep passion for writing and curiosity to stay

...

Credits: India.com
Advertisement

Latest Articles