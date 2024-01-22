Saif Ali Khan admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital; actor to undergo knee surgery: Report

Saif Ali Khan is undoubtedly one of the most adored actors of our time. With his films and characters, he has made a significant impact. Recently, it is being reported that the actor has been hospitalized today in Mumbai as he suffers from injury.

Saif Ali Khan gets hospitalized as he sufferers from knee injury

Today, on January 22, according to India.com, the veteran Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was taken to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital. There are reports suggesting that Saif sustained a knee injury and may undergo surgery for it. However, it's important to mention that as of now, Saif's team has not released any official statement to clarify these reports.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan's wife and actress, has been reported to be with her husband at the hospital where he is currently admitted.