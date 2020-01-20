Saif Ali Khan on altered politics in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: I didn't take a stand but this isn't history

Saif Ali Khan says he is aware of the altered politics in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and but didn't take a stand as it was a role too delicious not to do.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior hit the screens on January 10, 2020. The period drama based on the heroic contribution of Tanaji Malusare in the army of Maharaj Chattrapati Shivaji locked the box office with big numbers. Starring in the lead and as the antagonist, the film landed into controversy for showing altered politics. As the film is based on true events, the revamped politics did not go well with the audience who labeled the film as 'Islamophobic' for making alterations in the political views.

Addressing the same issue in conversation with Anupama Chopra, Saif Ali Khan, who essayed the role of a Mughal general named Uday Bhan Rathod, stated that he was aware of the alterations made. However, he did not take a stand as it was a character too delicious not to it, Saif said. He accepted that the history has been revamped as he is very well aware of the same. He wishes to have taken a stand but he did not. Further, Saif said that he wishes to be a part of an industry that takes a stand and not make mass films the way they do now. He wishes to do films that narrate the history instead of molding it into what people would like to see.

Meanwhile, On the work front, Saif will soon be seen in Nitin Kakkar's Jawaani Jaaneman. The actor plays a 40-year-old man in the film who lives his life freely until his teenage daughter played by Alaya F, steps in. He refuses to accept his daughter, enter , his ex-wife and his daughter's mother. The film shows how the 40-year-old realises the importance of family through his daughter and finds his happy place. The film is slated for February 7, 2020 release.

