Saif Ali Khan & Amrita Singh's prank: Sara Ali Khan wishes to play it on THIS actor & his wife; Any guesses?

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is often her fun and goofy self in her personal life. Her interactions with the media, and the many knock-knock jokes she shares on Instagram point at this. Well, it looks like she got her funny bone from parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. Recently, the Kedarnath actress went on a chat show, and recalled a hilarious prank that Saif and Amrita pulled on their mutual friend, when the former couple were still together.

Sara shared an anecdote that offered a glimpse into Saif and Amrita’s playful side. They had decided to scare a mutual friend by smearing their faces black with boot polish. Talking about it on Feet Up With The Stars, Sara said, “Ain waqt par mere father ne darwaza khola, meri mom ko andar daal diya aur darwaza bandh kar diya (At the end moment, my father opened the door of the room, pushed my mother inside and shut the door). So, now, my mom was in Neelu Merchant’s bedroom, while Neelu was asleep with her husband, and Neelu’s husband would have shot my mom. But my mom put her hands up and started screaming, ‘Don’t shoot, it’s Dingy.’”

When asked if she would like to scare someone, Sara said that she would like to prank her Coolie No 1 co-star and his wife Natasha Dalal. She went on to add that although Varun would ‘just be humoured’ by it, it would still be fun to prank him. “But I think it would be fun. Yeah, Varun and Natasha. Just showing up with boot polish in their room and screaming. Yeah, that would be kind of fun,” said Sara.

On the work front, Sara has Aanand L Rai-helmed ‘Atrangi Re’ alongside and Dhanush. She will also be seen in ‘The Immortal Aswatthama’ opposite Vicky Kaushal.