Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor are the perfect cast says Bhoot Police director Pavan Kirpalani

Kirpalani’s first attempt at horror-comedy, Bhoot Police recently released with and as the main cast. The director recently Saif that the duo were a perfect cast to portray Vibhooti and Chiraunji and it was almost his dream come true moment.

Kirpalani said: "Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor are the perfect cast to portray Vibhooti and Chiraunji, it's almost like a dream come true to get these two brilliant actors to play these characters. Vibhooti is tailor-made for Saif, everything about Vibhooti fits Saif like a glove, he's owned and took the character to the next level.

He shared: "In my books Vibhooti is Saif's one of best performances, he owns the character."

Kirpalani added that Arjun brought such gravitas and heart to Chiraunji and has elevated the character beyond what was written.

He added: "Together both Saif-Arjun are a formidable pair, they literally have made each other's performance a lot better because of their interplay, their friction, and the love that they have for each other, it played out really well. It's really amazing to have these two talented actors in the film, they brought life to the reel brothers".

'Bhoot Police' also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, , Jaaved Jaafri, and Jamie Lever in pivotal roles.

The movie released on September 10 on Disney+ Hotstar.

