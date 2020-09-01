Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor set to spook you as they come together for a horror comedy titled Bhoot Police

Arjun Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan will be teaming up to play ghosthunters in this spooky comedy which has been aptly titled Bhoot Police. Read more details below.

One of the most successful films recently in the horror comedy genre has been and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree. The film clocked two years just yesterday i.e 31 August and was celebrated widely on social media. Now, taking a leaf from the success of Stree, and are all set to join hands for an upcoming horror comedy. Given that this genre is still largely untapped, looks like filmmakers and producers are recognising it and stepping in to make the most of it.

As per Mumbai Mirror's latest report, Arjun and Saif will be teaming up to play ghosthunters in this spooky comedy which has been aptly titled Bhoot Police. The film will be helmed by director Pavan Kriplani who has worked on films like Ragini MMS. A source revealed to the portal, "Saif and Arjun play a pair of ghosthunters in the film. The makers have been working towards getting the right ensemble on board for a while now. The film, produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri, will roll by the year-end."

Pavan added that the duo will be seen in a different avatar. "We are excited to bring this spooky adventure-comedy and really happy to have Saif and Arjun join the team as they are a perfect fit for this crazy entertainer. Both of them will be seen in very different avatars and will bring their trademark humour to the script," the director said.

