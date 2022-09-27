Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan spotted at airport in casuals ahead of Vikram Vedha release; PICS

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan are prepping up for their next release Vikram Vedha. The film is slated to release this month on 30th. However, the actors have already started the promotions both online and offline. On Monday, the song Bande, the title track, of the film was also released. To note, the action thriller is the remake of the 2017 Tamil film with the same name. The original starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. Today both the actors were spotted at the airport.

Saif Ali Khan was seen wearing a grey colour T-shirt paired with blue jeans. He waved at the shutterbugs while entering the airport. The actor was surely looking cool in the causals. Hrithik Roshan was seen wearing a green colour T-shirt paired with cargo pants. He also wore a cap and did notice the shutterbugs before entering. It is produced by YNOT Studios, Friday Filmworks, T-Series Films, and Reliance Entertainment. The film also stars Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Sharib Hashmi and is directed by Pushkar-Gayatri.