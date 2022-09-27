Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan spotted at airport in casuals ahead of Vikram Vedha release; PICS
The film Vikram Vedha is slated to release on September 30.
Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan are prepping up for their next release Vikram Vedha. The film is slated to release this month on 30th. However, the actors have already started the promotions both online and offline. On Monday, the song Bande, the title track, of the film was also released. To note, the action thriller is the remake of the 2017 Tamil film with the same name. The original starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. Today both the actors were spotted at the airport.
Saif Ali Khan was seen wearing a grey colour T-shirt paired with blue jeans. He waved at the shutterbugs while entering the airport. The actor was surely looking cool in the causals. Hrithik Roshan was seen wearing a green colour T-shirt paired with cargo pants. He also wore a cap and did notice the shutterbugs before entering. It is produced by YNOT Studios, Friday Filmworks, T-Series Films, and Reliance Entertainment. The film also stars Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Sharib Hashmi and is directed by Pushkar-Gayatri.
Vikram Vedha is the second collaboration of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan. They were seen together in Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, which also starred Esha Deol in the lead. Saif was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman.
Take a look at the pictures here:
Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in Fighter. Directed by Siddharth Anand, it also has Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The film will see an October 2023 release.
