Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan were top choices for Vikram Vedha, say Pushkar-Gayathri; Call them 'generous'

All eyes are on Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan ever since his film Vikram Vedha has been announced. The two will be playing the titular role and would be seen clashing with each other in this action thriller. Produced by YNOT Studios, Friday Filmworks, T-Series Films, and Reliance Entertainment, it is a remake of R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi's 2017 Tamil film of the same name. The film is directed by the filmmaker duo of Pushkar and Gayatri, who directed the original, and are also helming the Hindi remake.

Now, director duo Pushkar and Gayatri revealed why they cast Saif and Hrithik in the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha. Heaping praise on the leading men, they said: “At the outset, the producers and we were looking for the best possible actors for the roles. Naturally, Hrithik and Saif were the top choices. Both are generous actors and have a deep understanding of the craft. It was always about making the scene work. As actors, they were so involved in the script that we were all perfectly in sync," quoted Mid-Day.

Recently, the Vikram Vedha teaser was unveiled and has been receiving positive responses from the audience and critics ever since. Reacting to the same, the director-duo said, “We are overwhelmed with the love and positivity that the teaser received from the audience."

The film also stars Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Sharib Hashmi. The film is based on the Indian folk tale of Vikram and Betaal and follows the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster. While Saif plays a determined police officer Vikram, Hrithik plays a ruthless gangster Vedha. Vikram Vedha is slated to release on September 30, 2022.

