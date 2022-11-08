Saif Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted chilling, fans call them ‘mirror images’; WATCH

Saif Ali Khan has always been the coolest father in Bollywood. Apart from being extremely good-looking and acing his roles on the big screen, the actor often makes sure to spend quality time with each of his kids. Be it the eldest Sara Ali Khan or the youngest Jehangir Ali Khan, we have always seen the Bhoot Police star taking efforts to be there for his kids. Well, recently a picture of Saif and Taimur attending a concert went viral. And now there is a video of Saif and his elder son Ibrahim Ali Khan talking to each other which is grabbing all the attention. Saif Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan spend time together

In the video, Saif Ali Khan can be seen sitting on a wall looking cool in the plain dark grey tee that he paired with dark blue pants. He completed his look with white shoes and nerdy glasses. His elder son Ibrahim Ali Khan stood beside him looking dapper in a dark blue shirt that he paired with cream-colored pants and white shoes and a blue cap. Fans took to the comments section to call them ‘mirror images’. One fan even wrote, ‘old Saif vs young saif’. Indeed they look quite similar. Check out the video:

Saif Ali Khan's work front The versatile actor is choosy when it comes to the projects he chooses. Saif Ali Khan is set to make his debut in Telugu cinema, with the highly anticipated upcoming epic drama, Adipurush. The movie, which is based on the epic Ramayan, features Saif Ali Khan as the main antagonist Lankesh aka Raavan. Telugu superstar Prabhas is playing the titular character Adipurush aka Raghava in the movie, which features Kriti Sanon as the female lead. Ibrahim Ali Khan’s work front Ibrahim Ali Khan worked as an assistant director to Karan Johar for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

