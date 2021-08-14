Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor jet off to Maldives with kids Taimur & Jeh for actor’s 51st birthday: Reports

will be turning a year older on August 16. As per new reports, Saif and his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan with kids Taimur and Jeh have jetted off to the Maldives, today. The Good Newwz actress planned in detail the holiday for her husband Saif. The family is likely to spend the actor's 51st birthday on a peaceful resort.

A source close to Bombay Times informed that the actor was exhausted with the work and wanted to take a break, so the family decided to take a short vacation on a private Island. “Saif is looking at having a cosy family time this year on his birthday. He was just too exhausted with the work and wanted to hit the pause button to relax and unwind. This is going to be his first break after a long time as he was juggling between the tiring shooting schedules and other work commitments. He will be spending the much needed family-time at a peaceful resort on a private island,” the leading daily quoted the source.

It has been reported that Kareena Kapoor planned the birthday for Saif and it is likely to be a low key affair. Only the couple and their kids Tim and Jeh are expected to be on the vacation. “No more guests are expected as Saif wanted to keep it subdued and be in the company of his family. Both Kareena and he are very excited as it is going to be Jeh’s first family outing,” reported Bombay Times.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will next be seen in multi-starrer horror comedy, and the mythological film Adipurush alongside Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.