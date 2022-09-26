Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan wear matching outfits as they get clicked in Bandra; PICS

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. Since their wedding in 2012, the Khans have always been the talk of the town. From inspiring each other to attaining healthy lifestyles to taking family vacations on birthdays and spending time amidst nature, Saif and Bebo really do it all and look great while doing it. They have been together for more than a decade now, and after spending so many years together, and having two adorable sons Taimur and Jehangir—these two still manage to give us major couple goals.

Meanwhile, just an hour ago, the duo was clicked by the shutterbugs in Bandra. In the pictures, Kareena Kapoor Khan looked pretty as she donned a casual checkered shirt with blue denim. On the other hand, Saif was seen nailing his casual look in a grey shirt and blue denim. The duo waved at the paparazzi and posed for the camera in style.