Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan wear matching outfits as they get clicked in Bandra; PICS
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan got snapped by the paparazzi as they stepped out in the city. Check out their pictures.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. Since their wedding in 2012, the Khans have always been the talk of the town. From inspiring each other to attaining healthy lifestyles to taking family vacations on birthdays and spending time amidst nature, Saif and Bebo really do it all and look great while doing it. They have been together for more than a decade now, and after spending so many years together, and having two adorable sons Taimur and Jehangir—these two still manage to give us major couple goals.
Meanwhile, just an hour ago, the duo was clicked by the shutterbugs in Bandra. In the pictures, Kareena Kapoor Khan looked pretty as she donned a casual checkered shirt with blue denim. On the other hand, Saif was seen nailing his casual look in a grey shirt and blue denim. The duo waved at the paparazzi and posed for the camera in style.
Have a look at the pictures:
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work front
Meanwhile, Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. Next, she will feature in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, which is slated to release on Netflix. The movie is an adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino's novel The Devotion Of Suspect X. Besides this, Kareena will make her debut in production with filmmaker Hansal Mehta's upcoming thriller project, which is said to be inspired by a real-life incident. Soon, she will also work on a movie with Rhea Kapoor.
Saif Ali Khan’s work front
Saif Ali Khan has a couple of exciting projects in his kitty. He has a Hindi adaptation of Vikram Vedha alongside Hrithik Roshan. He will also be seen in the Pan-India film Adipurush alongside Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, and Sunny Singh.
