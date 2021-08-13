Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor make FIRST public appearance with son Jeh since his birth; PICS

Kareena Kapoor and , who have been proud parents of son Taimur, had embraced parenthood for the second time early this year. The couple had welcomed their son Jeh in February and while everyone has been looking forward to getting a glimpse of the little one, Saif and Kareena made their first public appearance with Jeh today in the city.

In the pics, Saif Ali Khan looked dapper in his white t-shirt as he held Jeh in his arms. The youngest Pataudi prince who looked irresistibly cute in his icy blue coloured t-shirt, appeared to be a true daddy’s boy and was clinging on to Saif as they stepped out of the car. This is the first time Jeh was papped by the shutterbugs and his innocence is winning hearts. On the other hand, Kareena made an appearance in athleisure as she wore a grey jacket with black track pants and a pair of white sneakers. The new mommy was seen waving at the paps. Apparently, the Pataudi family was heading to Randhir Kapoor’s house for lunch.

Meanwhile, Bebo is currently making the headlines for her recently released pregnancy bible which chronicles her journey during both her pregnancies. In the book, Saif also had spoken about how Kareena has grown as a mother. “When she had Taimur, she was wary of certain things. She didn’t know how to pick him up, to soothe him. With Jeh, Kareena is very different, more maternal. She holds Jeh, calms him, distracts him – she does everything she found hard the first time. It’s almost like she’s become another person,” he added.

