Saif Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's zombie comedy Go Goa Gone 2 is taking long; Here's why

Starring , Kunal Kemmu, Vir Das and others, zombie comedy Go Goa Gone was a rage among the audience. The film follows the story of three bachelors who head to Goa for a trip. After a crazy rave party, they wake up in the morning only to find out that they are trapped in a zombie apocalypse where they befriend Borris, a Russian mafioso who saves them from the flesh-eating zombies. After getting a positive response for the first installment, the makers of the zombie comedy took the fans with surprise as they announced Go Goa Gone 2.

As per reports, Go Goa Gone 2 was initially slated to go on floors in January 2019 which got pushed to September 2020. However, the recent developments say that the dates have further been pushed. As mentioned in Mid Day news, Kunal Kemmu, who plays a pivotal role in the film, has revealed that they don't have the intellectual property rights of the film which is necessary for filming the sequel. The producers and the logistics involved are to come together for the same after which the film will be possible. Hence, Go Goa Gone 2 hasn't kicked off yet despite several announcements.

Kunal Kemmu also spoke about Saif Ali Khan's collaboration and expressed his elation on the fact that he not only believed in the project but also acted in it and bankrolled it. He lauded how the actor went blonde to play his part Borris in the first installment. Go Goa 2 is scheduled for March 2021 release. Recent developments say that the actors from the first installment are to reprise their roles and the team welcomes Varun Sharma to the cast.

