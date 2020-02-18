Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji to shoot a slick climax for Bunty Aur Babli 2 in Abu Dhabi; Deets Inside

Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari starrer Bunty Aur Babli 2 is now headed to Abu Dhabi. The director Varun Sharma confirmed to a daily that Saif and Rani are headed to Abu Dhabi to shoot the climax of the film.

Now, as per a report in Mid-Day, director Varun Sharma has confirmed that the lead duo of the sequel is off to Abu Dhabi for a 10-day climax shoot in the Emirate city. The debutante director was excited to shoot the slick climax at the backdrop of the landscapes of Abu Dhabi. Sharma told the daily that since Bunty Aur Babli 2 is being set in today’s time, the cons will be expected to be new and slick and hence, they chose to shoot the climax in a different and cool way. The report stated that Siddhant and Sharvarni will also join Rani and Saif on the schedule.

Varun told Mid-Day, “We are shooting a highlight con in Abu Dhabi. The landscape of the Emirate gives a lot of scale to the film, and the team will spend around 10 days shooting the sequence. Since Bunty Aur Babli 2 is set in today's time, we were clear that the cons need to be crafted for today's audience. They will expect something new and slick. The Abu Dhabi con will stand out in that regard.”

Well, whatever be the case, fans are excited to see the epic con film return and this time, Saif and Rani conning their way into people’s hearts. Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a sequel to the 2005 Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji starrer that also had a special role of Amitabh Bachchan. The film back then had impressed the audience and now with Saif joining the film, it is expected to leave fans excited about it. Produced by Yash Raj Films, it is expected to hit the screens in 2020.

