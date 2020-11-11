Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji starrer Bunty Aur Babli 2 to hit theatres this Christmas? Talks underway

While the filming was completed a while ago, Bunty Aur Babli 2 was set to release this year but the pandemic has forced filmmakers and producers to rethink their options.

With remakes ruling the big and small screen, one of the most loved films Bunty Aur Babli will also be getting its own sequel with Rani Mukerji returning for the same. Joining Rani in this crime and comedy drama will be , Siddhant Chaturvedi and newcomer Sharvari Wagh. While the filming was completed a while ago, Bunty Aur Babli 2 was set to release this year but the pandemic has forced filmmakers and producers to rethink their options.

Now, according to a latest report in Mid-Day, the makers of Bunty Aur Babli 2 are considering a Christmas release. Since theatres across India have opened up and movie buffs are slowly but steadily returning to watch films on the big screen, makers are lining up films and blocking important dates for next year. However, the Christmas window of December 2020 remains open.

A source told the portal, "Considering Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a light-hearted con caper, the makers feel it would be an ideal festival outing. The Christmas window is empty after the team of 's 83 decided to push its release to 2021. However, the talks are at a nascent stage. They will arrive at a decision in the coming weeks."

The film is a sequel to the 2005 film of the same name which also saw Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role. Bunty Aur Babli 2 is being helmed by Varun V Sharma.

Would watch Bunty Aur Babli 2 in theatres if it released during Christmas? Let us know in the comments below.

