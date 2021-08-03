Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan paint a picture of royalty in a BTS pic from a shoot

The chote nawab of Bollywood, , is royalty in the true sense, especially when he dresses up in ethnic attire. He is always a sight to behold, and when accompanied by his gorgeous sister Soha Ali Khan, royalty will ooze out from every corner. Well, the latest Instagram story of Soha paints royalness in this picture, and we bet it will leave you all stunned. The brother-sister duo kept their best foot forward in the latest picture, and there is nothing more gorgeous than that.

Taking to her Instagram story, Soha Ali Khan posted a picture of her and her brother Saif Ali Khan. Both of them were dressed in Ethnic attire. Soha wore a black Salwar Kameez with golden embellishments all over, whereas Saif donned a shining blue-colored kurta with white embroidery and white pyjama. The actress wrote ‘Behind the scene’ on the picture. It appears that the brother-sister duo was shooting for an undisclosed project, and this picture is sure to get their fans excited.

Take a look: