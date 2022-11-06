Saif Ali Khan and Taimur bond over Rock music; Set father-son goals as they attend a concert together: PICS
Saif Ali Khan and Taimur are currently bonding over their common love for Rock music. The father-son duo attended a music concert in Mumbai, as they twinned in black.
Saif Ali Khan has always garnered attention with his exceptional performances, and unique film choices. The supremely talented actor is also an expert guitarist and possesses a great love for Rock music. Interestingly, Saif Ali Khan surprised his fans and media by attending the Mahindra I-Rock in Mumbai, on Saturday night. The actor was accompanied by his little son Taimur Ali Khan, who has reportedly inherited his father's love for Rock music.
Saif Ali Khan and Taimur twin in black
Saif Ali Khan looked dashing in a black roller-stone t-shirt, blue denim trousers, and a signature red band on his hand. Taimur Ali Khan, on the other hand, twinned with his father in a black t-shirt, denim, and a red hair band. The father-son duo interacted with the paparazzi and posed for pictures before they entered the Rock music concert venue. Along with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur, some other famous celebs including Aditya Roy Kapur also attended the Mahindra I-Rock, on Saturday.
Check Out Saif Ali Khan and Taimur's pictures here:
Saif Ali Khan and Taimur's quality time
The father-son have been spending a lot of time together over the last few weeks, and are reportedly exploring their common love for music, as Saif Ali Khan's wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is shooting in London. The couple's younger son, Jeh Ali Khan has accompanied his mother to London, while Taimur stayed back with his father Saif in Mumbai. However, the family celebrated Diwali together, as Kareena and Jeh had returned to India for a short break for the couple's anniversary celebration and festive season.
Saif Ali Khan's work front
The versatile actor is choosy when it comes to the projects he chooses. Saif Ali Khan is set to make his debut in Telugu cinema, with the highly anticipated upcoming epic drama, Adipurush. The movie, which is based on the epic Ramayan, features Saif Ali Khan as the main antagonist Lankesh aka Raavan. Telugu superstar Prabhas is playing the titular character Adipurush aka Raghava in the movie, which features Kriti Sanon as the female lead.
