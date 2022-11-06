Saif Ali Khan and Taimur bond over Rock music; Set father-son goals as they attend a concert together: PICS

Saif Ali Khan has always garnered attention with his exceptional performances, and unique film choices. The supremely talented actor is also an expert guitarist and possesses a great love for Rock music. Interestingly, Saif Ali Khan surprised his fans and media by attending the Mahindra I-Rock in Mumbai, on Saturday night. The actor was accompanied by his little son Taimur Ali Khan, who has reportedly inherited his father's love for Rock music. Saif Ali Khan and Taimur twin in black

Saif Ali Khan looked dashing in a black roller-stone t-shirt, blue denim trousers, and a signature red band on his hand. Taimur Ali Khan, on the other hand, twinned with his father in a black t-shirt, denim, and a red hair band. The father-son duo interacted with the paparazzi and posed for pictures before they entered the Rock music concert venue. Along with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur, some other famous celebs including Aditya Roy Kapur also attended the Mahindra I-Rock, on Saturday. Check Out Saif Ali Khan and Taimur's pictures here: