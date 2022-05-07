Saif Ali Khan and Taimur make for a stylish father-son duo as they get clicked in the city; PICS

Saif Ali Khan is an actor who has aced the art of striking a perfect balance between his personal and professional life. In fact, the Nawab of Pataudi never misses a chance to spend quality time with his kids and is often papped with his little munchkin Taimur. Interestingly, the father and son duo went on to make the headlines today as they were once again clicked in the city and were making heads turn with their impressive style sense.

In the pics, Saif Ali Khan opted for comfy attire as he wore a grey coloured t-shirt with denims. He completed his look with a pair of white sneakers and was dishing out nerdy vibes. On the other hand, Taimur looked irresistibly cute in his white t-shirt and orange shorts and was spotted wearing orange shoes. He was seen holding a phone in his hands as he stepped out of his car and followed the Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic actor while entering a building. Clearly, Saif and Tim made for a stylish father and son duo.

Take a look at Saif Ali Khan and Taimur’s pics:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Saif Ali Khan, who was last seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2, has some interesting movies in the pipeline. He will be seen playing the role of Vikram in the Bollywood remake of the Tamil movie Vikram Vedha and will be seen sharing the screen with Hrithik Roshan. Besides, Saif will also be seen in Om Raut’s much talked about movie Adipurush with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

