Saif Ali Khan and Taimur miss Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jeh as they enjoy Sunday brunch with family

Amid enjoying praises for his classy performance in Vikram Vedha, actor Saif Ali Khan was seen having a gala time with his family. His sisters, Soha Ali Khan, and Saba Pataudi offered glimpses of their Sunday brunch on social media. The pictures featured Saif, Taimur Ali Khan , Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Sharmila Tagore, and Kunal Kemmu. But it seems like the whole Pataudi family missed Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jeh Ali Khan's presence as they are currently in London.

Soha shared a bunch of pictures from their get-together on her Instagram handle. In one of the pictures, the entire family is seen relishing a scrumptious meal including burgers and french fries. While another picture shows Kunal and Inaaya chilling in the pool. The veteran actress Sharmila Tagore is seen striking a pose with her kids - Saif, Soha, and Saba. In her post, Soha also mentioned that they missed Bebo and Jeh Baba while enjoying the Sunday 'in the sun'.

Sharing the pictures with fans, Soha wrote, "A Sunday (in the sun for a change) #sunday #weekend #bbq #family Missed you @kareenakapoorkhan and Jeh Baba of course !!!" After she posted the pictures, Saba commented, "First pic taken by ..yours truly too... Loved this Sunday n missed those not there." Have a look:

