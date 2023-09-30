Saif Ali Khan and Taimur twin in pink, Jeh looks adorable at Inaaya Naumi Khemu's birthday; see PICS

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemmu's adorable daughter Inaaya Nauki Khemu turned six years old yesterday. The Tum Mile actress shared some really cute pictures on her social media handle. Today, she shared some pics featuring Saif Ali Khan and his sons Taimur *both twining in pink t-shirts) and Jeh at the birthday party.

Saif Ali Khan and Taimur twin in pink at Inaaya Nauki Khemu's birthday

Today, on September 30th, Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle to share some really cute pictures from the birthday party of her and Kunal Khemu's daughter Inaaya Nauki Khemu. The pictures also featured her elder brother Saif Ali Khan with his sons Taimur and Jeh. The father-son duo of Saif and Taimur can be seen twining in pink outfits, while Jeh had donned an orange t-shirt. Saba Pataudi, who is Saif and Soha's sister, had also attended the party. Soha captioned the pictures, "When your child says I don’t want a birthday party, I just want my 3 closest friends, my family and unlimited cotton candy … count your blessings !! Thank you all for your wishes"

Check out her post!

Saba Pataudi also shared birthday pics

Saba Pataudi also shared some pictures from Inaaya's birthday celebration. In the pictures, the entire family can be posing cheerfully in front of the camera as the three give strong sibling goals. Saba captioned it, "Siblings....and their Sons n A daughter...! #familylove #sister #brother #Munchkins #innijaan #jehjaan #timtim #love #alwaysandforever #birthday #celebration"

Yesterday, Soha shared some pictures from the birthday bash and wrote, "And just like that … 6 !! #happybirthday" The pictures had an adorable-looking Inaaya with her friends along with Soha and Kunal as she is cutting the cake. Soha also shared glimpses of how their daughter was happy to see all the gifts and decorations for her birthday. Inaaya was really happy to see all the Barbie dolls, Barbie-themed books, and bottles among others. There were several pink and white balloons that formed into a number six numerical pink at the top. One balloon had ‘Happy Birthday Inaaya' written on it.

