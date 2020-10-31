Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam leave for Dalhousie to shoot Bhoot Police; PICS

Pavan Kriplani’s Bhoot Police team, starring Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor etc, has left for Dalhousie as the horror comedy is set to hit the floors in November.

Ever since Pavan Kriplani has roped in the stellar cast of , , and Jacqueline Fernandez for this upcoming directorial Bhoot Police, the fans have been quite excited about this project. After all, this will be the first time that the Nawab of Pataudi will be seen sharing the screen space with Arjun, Jacqueline and Yami. While the shooting of the movie got delayed due to COVID 19 outbreak in the country, as per a recent update, the horror comedy is all set to hit the floors soon.

To note, the first schedule of the movie will be shot in Himachal Pradhes’s Dalhousie town. And while the team of Bhoot Police is gearing up for the shoot, the star cast along with producers Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri were spotted leaving for Dalhousie today. They were spotted at Mumbai airport and took a private charter to head to the shooting location. It is reported that the spooky adventure will begin in November.

Take a look at pics of Bhoot Police team heading for Dalhousie for shooting:

Talking about shooting in Himachal Pradesh, Kriplani stated that the team's choice of locations was determined by a more pressing factor while the scenic hill stations lend themselves naturally to the script of the horror-comedy. He also explained that shooting under the current situation and adapting to the new normal is definitely a tough task. But Himachal is one of the safest locations in our country, so they have zeroed in on the location for shooting.

