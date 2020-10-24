Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor’s Bhoot Police to be filmed in Himachal Pradesh, confirms director Pavan Kripalani

Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam will head to Himachal Pradesh next month to begin the shooting of Bhoot Police.

Director Pavan Kripalani’s Bhoot Police was supposed to go on the floors earlier this year, but due to the pandemic and lockdown, it got postponed. Now finally, the filmmaker along with his cast including , , Jacqueline Fernandez and will head to Himachal Pradesh next month to begin the shoot of the horror comedy. In an interview with Mid-Day, Kripalani said that they will film the first schedule in Dharamshala, followed by stints in Dalhousie and Palampur.

On resuming work post lockdown, Kripalani stated, "I think everyone wants to resume work; it has been on our mind for a long time." He further added that the team's choice of locations was determined by a more pressing factor while the scenic hill stations lend themselves naturally to the script of the horror-comedy. Kripalani also explained that shooting under the current situation and adapting to the new normal is definitely a tough task. But Himachal is one of the safest locations in our country, so they have zeroed in on the location for shooting.

The region hasn't witnessed a rampant spread of the infection and even the number of cases are comparatively low than other parts of India. He also pointed out that the production house will follow all the safety norms to ensure a smooth schedule. As of now, he is completely focusing on this upcoming project; however, there is the possibility of a sequel too. "Horror films lend themselves well (to a franchise). But right now, our effort is to make a good movie" Kripalani concluded.

